Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Decatur, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. 12 degrees is today's low. There is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

