Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.