It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4. We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree today. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Decatur: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 11.28. We'll see a low tem…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 15.1. Today's forecasted l…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low 11F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12. We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees today. The Decatur…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 6.21. Today's forecasted low tem…
This evening in Decatur: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accum…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 8.91. 11 degrees i…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy. Low 6F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely h…
Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low -4F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temper…