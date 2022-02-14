Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2022 in Decatur, IL
