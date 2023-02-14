Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Decatur, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM CST until WED 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Decatur, IL
