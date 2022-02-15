Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Tuesday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.