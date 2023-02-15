Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Thanks to a cold front, temperatures are coming down today and very strong winds are expected. Isolated power outages are possible. Find out w…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degre…
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees …