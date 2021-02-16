 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Decatur, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13. A -1-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

