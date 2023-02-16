Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Decatur, IL
