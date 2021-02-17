 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Decatur, IL

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. A 10-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

