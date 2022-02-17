Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -1 degree. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Low-lying areas could flood and creeks and streams could rise due to runoff from expected rains and melted snow on Wednesday evening.
From severe storms to heavy snow, Central and Southern Illinois will see just about everything over the next 48 hours. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
