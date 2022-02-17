 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -1 degree. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News