Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
A little bit of everything in central Illinois today. Thunderstorms, freezing rain, sleet, and snow all a possibility as a cold front works ov…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degre…
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. 25 degrees is today's lo…