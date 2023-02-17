Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.