 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Decatur, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. A -1-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ice storm blasts Louisiana with severe damage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News