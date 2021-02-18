It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. A -1-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Decatur, IL
