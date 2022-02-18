Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 11-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Low-lying areas could flood and creeks and streams could rise due to runoff from expected rains and melted snow on Wednesday evening.
From severe storms to heavy snow, Central and Southern Illinois will see just about everything over the next 48 hours. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. 12 degrees is today's …
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. The forecast i…
For the drive home in Decatur: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming clear later. Low -1F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It m…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 12F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temp…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see cl…
For the drive home in Decatur: Periods of rain. Low 34F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Tuesday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. W…