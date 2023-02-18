Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in Decatur, IL
