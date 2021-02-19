Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Decatur, IL

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. 12 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.