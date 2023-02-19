Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.