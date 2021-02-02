 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Decatur, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News