It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Decatur, IL
DECATUR — With severe winter weather predicted to the area, city of Decatur municipal services crews spent Monday getting their equipment ready.
Illinois State Police said drivers should anticipate scattered slick spots, especially on bridges and raised structures.
The biggest winter storm so far this season is on its way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the freezing rain and snow.
The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois.
The much-anticipated winter storm has begun. Here's the latest info from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner on the timing and amounts of freezing rain, sleet, and snow.
The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois.
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calli…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Tuesday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy…
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees.…