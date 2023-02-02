Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.