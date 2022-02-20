Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Low-lying areas could flood and creeks and streams could rise due to runoff from expected rains and melted snow on Wednesday evening.
From severe storms to heavy snow, Central and Southern Illinois will see just about everything over the next 48 hours. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
For the drive home in Decatur: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming clear later. Low -1F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It m…
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. The forecast i…
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 11-degree low is foreca…
For the drive home in Decatur: Periods of rain. Low 34F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see cl…
This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorr…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.