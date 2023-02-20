Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.