Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 23 mph. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Decatur, IL
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
