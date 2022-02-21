Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.