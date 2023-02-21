Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A little bit of everything in central Illinois today. Thunderstorms, freezing rain, sleet, and snow all a possibility as a cold front works ov…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The …
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…