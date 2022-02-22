Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Decatur, IL
From severe storms to heavy snow, Central and Southern Illinois will see just about everything over the next 48 hours. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
A series of dramatic temperature changes is expected throughout Illinois starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms and a potential for snow later in the week.
Low-lying areas could flood and creeks and streams could rise due to runoff from expected rains and melted snow on Wednesday evening.
