Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Tuesday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

