It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A series of dramatic temperature changes is expected throughout Illinois starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms and a potential for snow later in the week.
From severe storms to heavy snow, Central and Southern Illinois will see just about everything over the next 48 hours. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
For the drive home in Decatur: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming clear later. Low -1F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It m…
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 11-degree low is foreca…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We'll see sun…
Low-lying areas could flood and creeks and streams could rise due to runoff from expected rains and melted snow on Wednesday evening.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Ch…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 16-degree low is for…