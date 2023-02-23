Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
With temperatures much warmer than normal, thunderstorms are expected in many locations. Damaging wind and flooding can't be ruled out in a fe…
A little bit of everything in central Illinois today. Thunderstorms, freezing rain, sleet, and snow all a possibility as a cold front works ov…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…