Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Decatur, IL
