 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Decatur, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy snow falls around ski resort in Washington

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News