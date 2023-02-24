Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2023 in Decatur, IL
