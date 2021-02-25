 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Decatur, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

