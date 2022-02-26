Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Decatur, IL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 26, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

