Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
With temperatures much warmer than normal, thunderstorms are expected in many locations. Damaging wind and flooding can't be ruled out in a fe…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degre…
Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees…