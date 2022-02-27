Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Decatur, IL
