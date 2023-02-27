Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Decatur, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 27 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 3:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Decatur, IL
