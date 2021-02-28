Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Decatur, IL
