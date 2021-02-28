 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

