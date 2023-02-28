Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chance of severe storms this morning, strong winds Monday afternoon in central and southern Illinois
Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning and a few storms could be severe. Not much rain this afternoon, but very windy conditions for…
With temperatures much warmer than normal, thunderstorms are expected in many locations. Damaging wind and flooding can't be ruled out in a fe…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…