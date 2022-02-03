Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Decatur, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
DECATUR — With severe winter weather predicted to the area, city of Decatur municipal services crews spent Monday getting their equipment ready.
The biggest winter storm so far this season is on its way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the freezing rain and snow.
The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois.
The much-anticipated winter storm has begun. Here's the latest info from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner on the timing and amounts of freezing rain, sleet, and snow.
Old Man Winter struck the predicted heavy blow of snow throughout Central Illinois on Wednesday, snarling travel, burying towns in wind-driven drifts and leaving plow drivers struggling to keep up.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Illinois State Police said drivers should anticipate scattered slick spots, especially on bridges and raised structures.
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calli…