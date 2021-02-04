It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 23 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Decatur, IL
