 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Decatur, IL

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News