Temperatures in Decatur will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a cold front arriving Saturday night, rain looks likely, and we could see some freezing rain and snow as temperatures drop. Track the act…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect per…
The predicted three to four inches of snow arrived on Wednesday, but with little disturbance.