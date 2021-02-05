Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Decatur, IL

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 14.43. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 7:32 PM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.