It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. A 15-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Decatur, IL
DECATUR — With severe winter weather predicted to the area, city of Decatur municipal services crews spent Monday getting their equipment ready.
The biggest winter storm so far this season is on its way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the freezing rain and snow.
The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois.
The much-anticipated winter storm has begun. Here's the latest info from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner on the timing and amounts of freezing rain, sleet, and snow.
Old Man Winter struck the predicted heavy blow of snow throughout Central Illinois on Wednesday, snarling travel, burying towns in wind-driven drifts and leaving plow drivers struggling to keep up.
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Central Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shows us how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for the rest of the weekend.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
