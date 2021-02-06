It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 16.83. 3 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tod…
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 21.63. A 20-degree l…
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 d…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 14.43. We'll see a…
Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with …
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
This evening in Decatur: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur tomorrow. The fore…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds …