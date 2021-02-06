Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Decatur, IL

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 16.83. 3 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.