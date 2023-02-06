Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.