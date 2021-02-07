 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Decatur, IL

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 14.64. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 11:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

