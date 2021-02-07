It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 14.64. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 11:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 21.63. A 20-degree l…
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 d…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 14.43. We'll see a…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 16.83. 3 degrees is today'…
Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with …
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperat…
This evening in Decatur: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur tomorrow. The fore…