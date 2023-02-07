The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. It should be …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect per…
Temperatures in Decatur will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Part…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We'll s…