It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 15.1. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees …
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 d…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 14.43. We'll see a…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 16.83. 3 degrees is today'…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 14.64. …
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of…
Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperat…
This evening in Decatur: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur tomorrow. The fore…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds …