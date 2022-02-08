Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Decatur, IL
